WWE, Take-Two Must Pay $4K In First-Ever Tattoo IP Trial

By Lauren Berg (September 30, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. must pay a tattoo artist nearly $4,000 after an Illinois federal jury Friday determined in a first-of-its-kind trial that the depiction of her tattoos on professional wrestler Randy Orton in a video game was not fair use of her copyrights....

