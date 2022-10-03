$153M Green Construction Financing 'Largest Industry's Seen'

By Charlie Innis (October 3, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A hotel resort project near Utah's Zion National Park and developed by Reef Capital Partners has obtained $153 million in funding from Petros PACE Finance to support sustainable construction in a deal Petros' CEO called "the largest the industry has seen," the finance company said Monday....

