Elizabeth Holmes Gets Hearing On Alleged Gov't Misconduct

By Dorothy Atkins (October 3, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge who oversaw the criminal fraud trial of ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Monday ordered an evidentiary hearing to look into "limited, but serious" questions about whether prosecutors engaged in misconduct with respect to a key government witness, delaying her sentencing previously set for Oct. 17....

