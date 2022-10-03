Google Defeats Consumer Claims Over Android Cell Data Use

By Hailey Konnath (October 3, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday threw out a proposed class action over Google's alleged practice of illegally using Android users' cellular data to constantly transmit data back to Google, finding that the consumers had not shown that they have ownership of that cellular data or that they had been harmed....

