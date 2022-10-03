'Uniquely Stupid' Roche Comments Leave Bitfinex Judge Torn

By Rachel Scharf (October 3, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge blasted Roche Freedman LLP founding partner Kyle Roche's "uniquely stupid" comments about a supposed plan to take down blockchain companies, but seemed uncertain Monday about the law firm's future role in a market manipulation suit against cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex and the stablecoin tether....

