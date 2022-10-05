Jury Convicts Ex-Uber Exec Of Obstruction Over 2016 Hack

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 5, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury convicted Uber's former security chief Joseph Sullivan on Wednesday of criminal obstruction and concealment of a felony for hiding a massive 2016 data breach from authorities, crimes that could put the former federal prosecutor and cybersecurity expert behind bars for years....

