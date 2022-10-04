Wesson Oil Buyers Seek No Fees In New $3M False-Ad Deal

By Mike Curley (October 4, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Wesson Oil buyers are asking a California federal court to approve a new $3 million settlement with ConAgra Foods Inc., saying their attorneys will seek no fees for their work in the litigation after the prior deal was rejected for awarding the bulk of its $8 million total to the attorneys....

