Feds Fight Delay Of Cherokee Trust Audit Ruling

By Grace Dixon (October 4, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a D.C. federal judge on Monday to block the Cherokee Nation's request for a full audit of tribal funds held in federal trust, saying the tribe's request for additional information fails to identify which facts are still needed....

