3 BCBS Companies Drop Push For DOL Transaction Waivers

By Kellie Mejdrich (October 4, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday withdrew proposed transaction exemptions that would have allowed three companies affiliated with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association to use settlement proceeds to cover payments made to employee retirement plans that experienced steep losses tied to stock market volatility at the start of the pandemic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS