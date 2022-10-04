NFL Tells 9th Circ. To Keep Class Cert. Denial In Painkiller Suit

By David Steele (October 4, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The NFL has told the Ninth Circuit that a group of NFL players was correctly denied class certification by a lower court in its yearslong lawsuit over the league's use of painkillers, claiming that certification would bring on "thousands of jury trials" that are not joined by common issues....

