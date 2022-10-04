Vidal Sanctions OpenSky For Abuse In VLSI Patent Challenge

By Dani Kass (October 4, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT) -- OpenSky Industries on Tuesday earned sanctions "to the fullest extent" of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director's power after the agency's director found it tried to extract payments from Intel Corp. and the patent owner that won $2.2 billion from Intel in an infringement case....

