Cooperator In Failed $500M Fraud Case Asks For No Prison

By Elliot Weld (October 4, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A defendant who cooperated with the government during the failed fraud prosecution of his family's real estate business is asking a New York federal court to receive no jail time, probation or restitution because of the lenient sentences given to his co-defendants and his assistance in the investigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS