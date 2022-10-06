Warhol Justices May Shift IP Picture Of Transformative Art

By Bruce Isaacs (October 6, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- In 1984, when celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith was asked by Vanity Fair for a license to use one of her photographs for a cover illustration to be created by Andy Warhol, she was no doubt thrilled. Warhol was, after all, one of the most iconoclastic artists of the century, and his use of her work was bound to garner wide attention....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS