Chippewa Tribe Slams Enbridge Over Bid To Exclude Experts

By Caleb Symons (October 5, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Tribal leaders in Wisconsin are defending a group of energy and transportation experts who they say help illustrate that a major oil and gas pipeline on their reservation is expendable, and berating the pipeline owner, Enbridge Energy Co., for an "ill-conceived" bid to preclude their testimony....

