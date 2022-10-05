DraftKings Loses Bid To DQ Firm From Patent Suit

By Andrea Keckley (October 5, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Tuesday rejected DraftKings' request to kick Shore Chan LLP off a patent infringement lawsuit it's fighting due to the firm's lawyers being inventors, saying third-party competitors do not count as a third person under rules of professional conduct concerning conflicts of interest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS