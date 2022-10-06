A Circuit-By-Circuit Review Of The False Ad Puffery Defense

By Andrew Pruitt and Roy Abernathy (October 6, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- While all federal courts recognize puffery as a defense to false advertising claims, there is no uniform definition for what actually constitutes puffery — a broad term used by marketers to describe representations that are vague, subjective or incapable of objective measurement, including exaggerations and hyperbole....

