Boeing Can't Duck Polish Airline's 737 Max Fraud Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (October 6, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has tossed the majority of LOT Polish Airlines' claims against The Boeing Co., saying the Polish company is limited to proceeding on just its fraud claims because it didn't show it had a contract with Boeing when it ordered defective 737 Max jets and needed to show more evidence to support its other allegations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS