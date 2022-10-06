Jury Charge May Taint Aegerion Rep's Drug Fraud Conviction

By Chris Villani (October 6, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday hinted that a federal judge might have gone too far in highlighting evidence of a former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. salesman's guilt in a drug fraud scheme as he instructed the jury that convicted the man in less than three hours....

