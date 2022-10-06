AIG Unit Defeats 401(k) Surrender Fee Suit

By Abby Wargo (October 6, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- An AIG subsidiary beat a lawsuit a California dental office brought against it alleging the insurance company unlawfully charged fees to 401(k) plans that left its platform, with a Texas federal judge ruling the fee was predetermined in the contract and the insurer wasn't acting illegally by enforcing it....

