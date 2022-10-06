Split 11th Circ. Backs Florida Vaccine Passport Ban

By Linda Chiem (October 6, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit said on Thursday that Florida can enforce a 2021 law prohibiting businesses from requiring customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, rejecting a constitutional challenge from Norwegian Cruise Line claiming it would suffer financial and reputational hits if passengers were to become sick aboard its ships....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS