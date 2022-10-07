Regal Cinemas Asks 9th Circ. To Revive COVID Coverage Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (October 7, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Regal Cinemas has asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a lower court's decision denying it insurance coverage for COVID-19 pandemic-related losses, claiming that a California federal court misinterpreted the law when dismissing its case and defining physical loss as purely tangible....

