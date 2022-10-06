Balwani Wants New Fraud Trial Over Gov't Witness Conduct

By Dorothy Atkins (October 6, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Convicted ex-Theranos Chief Operating Officer Sunny Balwani asked a California federal judge on Thursday to grant him a new trial after a key government witness attempted to contact his co-conspirator, ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to express his regrets about his testimony, arguing that the witness' conduct is new evidence that warrants a trial do-over....

