Chicago Parts Firm's Merger Triggers Del. Shareholder Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (October 7, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Two stockholders of Chicago-based factory and automotive parts venture Distribution Solution Group Inc. have sued the company's board and key officers in Delaware's Court of Chancery, citing failures to disclose conflicts and costs of a three-way merger that also diluted the value of their shares....

