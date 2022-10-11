Wisconsin Tribe Drops 9th Circ. COVID-19 Coverage Appeal

By Joyce Hanson (October 11, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and related entities have notified the Ninth Circuit that they will no longer pursue their appeal seeking insurance coverage for pandemic-related business losses, following a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision tossing a similar suit....

