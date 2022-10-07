Juul Judge Rips Tardy School District's Student Witness List

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 7, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge chastised San Francisco's school district for asking to belatedly add two former students as witnesses to an upcoming bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over youth vaping against Juul Labs Inc., saying Friday that not having students on their list to begin with "just makes no sense."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS