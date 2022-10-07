Amerisure Fights Covering Construction Co. In Crane Row

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 7, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. told a Georgia federal court it shouldn't have to cover a construction company over a 2020 crane mishap, saying the builder should have been aware of conditions at the worksite that led to the crane falling through a parking lot and becoming damaged....

