Army Corps Escapes Chippewa's Enbridge Pipeline Challenge

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 7, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday upheld federal permits that allowed Enbridge Energy LP to complete its Line 3 oil pipeline project through Minnesota, rejecting Native Americans' and green groups' allegations that environmental impacts were improperly ignored....

