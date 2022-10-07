Creditors Say Endo Cash Collateral Conditions Favor Lenders

By Rick Archer (October 7, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors and opioid claimants in Endo International's Chapter 11 case are asking a New York bankruptcy judge to reject the pharmaceutical maker's request to use cash collateral, saying the proposal gives too much away to secured lenders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS