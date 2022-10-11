BNSF Asks To Avoid Jury Verdict As First BIPA Trial Wraps Up

By Celeste Bott (October 11, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway wants an Illinois federal judge to grant it judgment as a matter of law in a biometric privacy class action led by a truck driver, saying the evidence introduced at the case's landmark trial fails to show it violated Illinois' privacy law or that it could be liable for damages....

