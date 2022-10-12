NCAA Can't Block Famed Pathologist In Landmark CTE Trial

By Craig Clough (October 12, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A California judge told the National Collegiate Athletic Association on Wednesday he won't block a pathologist often credited with discovering chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players from testifying in an upcoming trial over the death of a former University of Southern California linebacker, even if the physician comes off as an anti-football advocate....

