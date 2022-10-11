11th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Eatery's COVID-19 Insurance Case

By Riley Murdock (October 11, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a Miami Beach restaurant's COVID-19 business interruption suit against Lloyd's underwriters Tuesday, finding the eatery's owner failed to show physical damage to its property that is required to trigger coverage....

