OpenSky Attorneys Want Out At PTAB After Vidal's Sanctions

By Dani Kass (October 11, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- OpenSky's legal team has asked the Patent Trial and Appeal Board for permission to duck out of the company's high-stakes challenge to a VLSI Technology patent, just three days after being sanctioned for several instances of misconduct during the dispute....

