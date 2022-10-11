Customers Fight Toss Of Horizon Data Breach Suit

By Drashti Mehta (October 11, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of more than 2 million retirement plan participants has urged a federal judge not to dismiss their suit alleging that a benefits management consulting firm failed to protect their personal information from a November data breach, saying the "easily foreseeable event" caused them to suffer financially and emotionally....

