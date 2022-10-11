Ex-EBay Manager Gets 1 Year For 'Unfathomable' Stalking Plot

By Brian Dowling (October 11, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a former eBay security manager to a year and a day in prison for what he called an "unfathomable" conspiracy to stalk a pair of married Massachusetts journalists over their coverage of the e-commerce giant....

