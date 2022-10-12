Judge Approves Timeline For Selling Shares In Citgo Parent

By Caleb Symons (October 12, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Delaware has signed off on details involving the long-awaited sale of shares in the parent of Citgo Petroleum Corp., boosting a Canadian miner's bid to recoup a $1.2 billion judgment against Venezuela via the proceeds from ownership deals for the state-linked oil giant....

