Ex-K&L Gates Partner Stalked And Harassed Attys, Jury Hears

By Rachel Scharf (October 11, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A fired K&L Gates partner told an ex-colleague to "sleep with one eye open" as part of a digital harassment campaign targeting attorneys at the firm, prosecutors told a Manhattan federal jury on the first day of a criminal cyberstalking trial Tuesday....

