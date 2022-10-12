Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Internet Gaming Biz Hit The Jackpot With Wire Act Ruling

By Dennis Ehling, Danielle Catalan and Nicole Metral (October 12, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- In a win for the online gaming industry, the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island entered an order in International Game Technology PLC v. Garland[1] on Sept. 15 siding with the groundbreaking and influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit's interpretation of the Wire Act[2] last year in New Hampshire Lottery Commission v. Rosen.[3]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!