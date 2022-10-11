Samsung Users Press 50K Arbitration Face Scan Claims

By Allison Grande (October 11, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Samsung Electronics America Inc. is refusing to pay its share for arbitration proceedings that the electronics company mandates and that nearly 50,000 mobile device users are separately pursuing over the company's allegedly unlawful collection of their biometric data, according to a petition filed in Illinois federal court. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS