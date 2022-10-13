Papa Murphy's Hit With Privacy Suit Over Website Chats

By Joyce Hanson (October 13, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A consumer privacy advocate has slapped Papa Murphy's with a proposed class action in California federal court, claiming the pizza chain violates state law by secretly wiretapping the private conversations of everyone who communicates via the company's online chat feature....

