Judge Weighs Atty Teams In Equifax Credit Reporting Case

By Rosie Manins (October 12, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge gave confidence Wednesday to three proposed groups of experienced litigators from various firms in their efforts to lead consolidated class cases against Equifax over inaccurate credit reporting, telling the lawyers they would all do a good job....

