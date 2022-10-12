GSA Wants Crowley Suit Challenging Audit Authority Tossed

By Daniel Wilson (October 12, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The General Services Administration has urged a D.C. federal judge to toss a Crowley unit's suit over an audit finding that the company overcharged the U.S. Department of Defense by $37 million, saying it had the authority to conduct that audit....

