Ga. Judge Asked To Reconsider Sanctions In Billing Row

By Kelcey Caulder (October 12, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state judge is considering what evidence should be allowed to go before the jury and whether to impose sanctions on Gebo Law LLC in a case in which the firm alleges one of its business clients owes it about $600,000 in unpaid legal fees. ...

