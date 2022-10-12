2nd Circ. Restores NY Concealed Carry Law, For Now

By Grace Dixon (October 12, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- New York's concealed carry law is back in effect after an administrative move by the Second Circuit, giving state officials breathing room until a panel decides whether to extend that relief while hearing an appeal of a lower court ruling that stripped the legislation of key components....

