Opioid Attys Stress 'Staggering' Costs In 6th Circ. Fee Feud

By Jeff Overley (October 12, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Lead plaintiffs attorneys in multidistrict opioid litigation Wednesday lambasted hundreds of local governments that are challenging a special fund for attorney fees, telling the Sixth Circuit that they've incurred "staggering" costs and that the challenge belongs in the dustbin....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS