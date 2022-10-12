1st Circ. Won't Revive Maine Law Fining H-2A Log Truckers

By Gina Kim (October 12, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a Maine law punishing companies for hiring Canadian logging truck drivers through the H-2A visa program, ruling that the law "is a blunt intrusion" and obstacle to achieving the federal government's objectives and "rudely interfere[s] with the careful balance struck by Congress." ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS