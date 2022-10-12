Block Hit With Investor Action Over Customer Data Breach

By Hailey Konnath (October 12, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Mobile payments company Block Inc. is facing another proposed class action over a December 2021 incident in which a former employee downloaded customer information without authorization, this time from an investor who says the company's stock price plummeted after Block waited too long to disclose the breach....

