Credit Suisse Traders Say Crass Chats Were No Conspiracy

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 12, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury heard three Credit Suisse traders Wednesday deny any involvement in a global conspiracy to fix foreign currency exchange market prices, even as they were confronted with years' worth of fratty messages showing them sharing information with other banks....

