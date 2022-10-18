Prepare For Pa. Consumer Suits After Website Wiretap Ruling

By Thomas DeCesar and Jonathan Vaitl (October 18, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Browser cookies might not come to mind when most people think of wiretapping, but after a recent decision[1] out of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, they are squarely in focus for a crop of new consumer class actions related to session replay software....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS