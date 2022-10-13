NY Doubles Down On Concealed Carry Appeal At 2nd Circ.

By Grace Dixon (October 13, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- New York state officials on Thursday rebutted gun owners' arguments that a court order that preliminarily hamstrung the state's concealed carry law isn't ripe for appellate review, telling the Second Circuit the temporary measure is effectively an appealable order....

