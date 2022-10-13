Swimmer Can't Undo Loss In USA Swimming Sex Abuse Suit

By Mike Curley (October 13, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Thursday affirmed a win for USA Swimming Inc. in a suit alleging that it negligently failed to prevent the sexual abuse of an underage swimmer by one of its coaches, saying the trial court was correct in finding that the swimmer's proposed jury instruction was too specific....

